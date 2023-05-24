Huge owls in Chichester and Arundel will be hospice summer fundraiser 2024

The public art event will be delivered by Chestnut Tree House and Wild in Art. Exact dates and sculpture locations are still to be confirmed, but in July 2024, the owls will appear – each one individually designed by an artist, and sponsored by a business, group or individual. They will be on display for eight weeks, before gathering in one location for a special farewell event in September 2024, followed by a charity auction where the sculptures will be sold to raise money for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice. In addition to bringing businesses and community groups together as sculpture sponsors, The Big Hoot art trail will also encourage schools and other education establishments to get involved in a city-wide Learner Programme.

Amanda Fadero, CEO at Chestnut Tree House, said: “We are so excited to be announcing this art trail and are looking forward to bringing The Big Hoot to the city of Chichester and historic market town of Arundel . At Chestnut Tree House, we know how important it is for families to make the most of every moment – spending time together and making precious memories. The Big Hoot is something that all ages can enjoy, and we hope it will encourage families and friends to come together to explore the local area, as well as find out more about the work we do as a charity supporting local children and young people with life-limiting conditions.”

The launch event at Pallant House Gallery included the unveiling of the first owl sculpture, featuring artwork by Brighton-based artist, Judith Berrill. Inspired by the Roman history of Chichester and Arundel, Judith chose to create the owl as Minerva, the goddess of wisdom, justice and the arts. One of the best-known Roman goddesses, Minerva is often depicted with her sacred creature, an owl, which symbolises her association with wisdom and knowledge. The money raised from The Big Hoot art trail and auction during 2024 will enable Chestnut Tree House to continue providing vital care and support to children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and their families, across East Sussex, West Sussex and South East Hampshire. You can find out more at www.thebighoot.co.uk. Since 2008, Wild in Art has worked with various charities to animate cities across the UK and further afield with public art events and trails. Connecting businesses, artists and communities, the trails have featured a range of different themes and characters, from Morph to balloon dogs. Mandi Hirsh, from the hospice, said: “The reason we are launching so early for next summer is the we really keen to get sponsors, many businesses, to sponsor the sculptures. They will will be able to have their name on the plaque on the sculpture and choose their owl. We need to get the sponsors on board and then later in the year we will put a call out to the artists. Artists will submit their designs and the sponsors will then choose the design for their owl.”