Humanity is theme at Hove Museum of Creativity exhibition

Christpher Catto - The Beach

It comes as the final leg of a national tour for Humanity, which initially opened at Sotheby’s Old Bond Street in January 2023 before touring to Project Ability in Glasgow during the summer.

Spokesman Matt Forbes-Dale said: “Humanity is the sixth National Open exhibition organised by the charity, which was established in 2006 to assist artists encountering significant barriers due to health, disability, social circumstance or isolation. The national call-out attracted a record number of entries by 500 artists and over half of the works on show are by artists who have never exhibited with Outside In before, many of whom have previously never exhibited at all. Images of all submitted work will also be shown alongside the 80 selected pieces.

“This year, shortlisted works were judged at the Sotheby’s show by artist Bob and Roberta Smith, following in the footsteps of previous judges including Sir Grayson Perry and Cathie Pilkington. Old Bands by Michelle Roberts was awarded first prize of a solo exhibition in 2024. Ophelia by Gail Henderson and RNLI Saves Refugees by Ian Barnes were selected as runners-up.

“There has never been a time in recent history where the theme of humanity has had such direct relevance to the world in which we are living. The challenges posed by environmental change, war, the global pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis have left us to consider what it is to be a human and how to behave humanely. Outside In artists have interpreted humanity from a wide variety of perspectives, both personal and global, and the work on show includes paintings and drawings, sculpture, ceramics, photography, film and performance pieces.