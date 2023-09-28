In pictures: Turner Prize exhibition opens in Eastbourne

The expectation is that Towner Eastbourne will receive something like 100,000 visitors over and above their normal numbers during the Turner Prize 2023 exhibition which will run from September 28 to April 14 (free admission). Part of the challenge will be to ensure that some of that extra interest will remain long after the Turner Prize has moved on.
Joe Hill, director and CEO Towner Eastbourne, is optimistic Eastbourne’s big moment can be made to endure.
1. The Turner Prize exhibition opens at Towner Eastbourne (7).jpg:The Turner Prize comes to Eastbourne
The Turner Prize exhibition opens at Towner Eastbourne:The Turner Prize exhibition opens at Towner Eastbourne Photo: contributed
The Turner Prize exhibition opens at Towner Eastbourne Photo: contributed
The Turner Prize exhibition opens at Towner Eastbourne Photo: contributed
The Turner Prize exhibition opens at Towner Eastbourne Photo: contributed