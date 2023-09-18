The Scottish artist Karla Black is to have a solo exhibition in Newhaven Art Space from September 21, in a coup for the town’s artist-led gallery.

Known for her pioneering approach to sculpture, Black’s work is characterised by its use of unconventional materials to create abstract and immersive sculptures, usually made in response to the space where they will be shown. Her exhibit in Newhaven will therefore be a unique experience.

Black said: “I am very much looking forward to making a solo exhibition at Newhaven Art Space. I love working in artist-run galleries because it gives me freedom to experiment and try something new. The people who run and work in these spaces are very serious about art and dedicated to allowing the artist to make the best exhibition they can; there is no other agenda than that which is always refreshing.”

During September, the Turner Prize-Nominated artist will create a newly commissioned piece for the high street gallery. During the course of the installation - a process which Black describes as “almost painting, almost installation, almost performance art” - she will meet with local artists who access regular sessions with Newhaven Art Projects, offering them a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of contemporary art and to engage with Black's thought-provoking work up close.

Gallery directors and practising artists Helen Turner and Nick Marsh are delighted to be bringing the renowned artist to the space.

According to the directors: "We are excited and grateful to host an artist of Karla’s calibre in our gallery, which is committed to bringing notable artists to the town and increasing access to art and art education."

More used to exhibiting in international galleries and art fairs, Black, who lives and works in Glasgow, has yet to visit the Sussex harbour town but is excited about the commission.

Made possible by grants from Arts Council England and supported by Towner Eastbourne as part of the BN9 programme, the exhibition is an opportunity for the town to explore new ideas, engage with contemporary art, and connect with a diverse audience.