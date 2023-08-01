The trail will see giant billboards popping up around Newhaven this summer which celebrate Eric Ravilious’s paintings of the town.

The walk will start at 6.30pm on Thursday 10th August at The Sidings, on Newhaven’s Railway Approach, and take visitors around the four ‘Following Ravilious’ billboard locations which feature works by Ravilious alongside responses to the modern Newhaven landscape by contemporary artists Jo Lamb, Charlie Prodger, Mark Titchner, and Emily Allchurch. There is no need to pre book and everyone is invited.

According to a spokesperson for the event: “The project highlights how Newhaven continues to inspire artists living and working today, nearly 100 years on from Ravilious’ time. After the walk at 9pm there will be snacks to share, and the chance to enjoy a sociable game of pétanque on the West Quay and to get a drink at The Hope Inn (a one-time haunt of Ravilious himself!)”

Join a community walkabout following Ravilious in Newhaven.

This event is one of many hosted by Hospitable Environment that bring local people together through food and creativity to explore what it takes to build connected, resilient and sustainable communities. Their signature ‘Soup & Social’ evenings - a shared meal and community conversation, always free to attend and open to all - have been running regularly at Newhaven’s Hillcrest Centre for the past 18 months. The next Soup & Social will be on the 16th September after an Artwave open studio. Stay up to date with their programme at hospitable-environment.com.

The Newhaven Arts Growth Fund, which is now in its second year of funding from the Newhaven Enterprise Zone, has awarded grants to five grassroots arts projects this year, demonstrating the commitment to fostering arts and culture in and around the town. Enjoy the free Following Ravilious public art trail anytime from August to October, and discover more about the trail at newhavenenterprisezone.com/ravilious

Their events are made possible by the generosity of funders which this year include grants from the Newhaven Arts Growth Fund, Sussex Community Development Association, and a partnership with Co-Lab at the University of Sussex where the organisation has taken part in an artist residency in creative placemaking.

