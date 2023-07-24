Kemptown Arts Association announces 2023 Summer Exhibition and Line-Up

The Kemptown Arts Association (KTAA) is pleased to announce details of its annual Summer Exhibition. From Tuesday 22 August to Saturday 26 August, a group of 25 talented local artists will be displaying their work at St George’s Church, St George’s Road in Kemptown.

Tuesday 22nd August to Saturday 26th August

St George’s Church, St George’s Road, Kemptown, BN2 1ED

11am to 5pm daily

Artwork by Jared Orlin (iHeart Pop Art) of the Royal Pavilion in Brighton

The free exhibition includes work from painters, printmakers, photographers, ceramicists and illustrators. Rupert Bagilhole, Chair of the KTAA, said “The Kemptown Arts Association is proud to bring together a community of artists keen to share their expertise and ideas, and to encourage all local artists to explore a variety of approaches in demonstrating their creativity. At this year’s Summer Exhibition, you will find many fine examples of original works of art, as well as high-quality prints, for sale in the heart of Kemptown.”

The exhibition will once again be taking place in the historic St George’s Church. This Grade II listed church serves the community well and includes a café which will be open throughout the exhibition serving drinks and delicious homemade cakes and snacks. The church is wheelchair accessible and has a beautiful garden area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the week of the exhibition, members of Kemptown Arts Association will be on hand and will be happy to talk about the work on display. Participating artists include:

· Alice Wisden – Paintings and prints

Flyer for the Kemptown Arts Association 2023 Summer Exhibition

· Allison Murphy – Oils and original prints showing the coastal landscapes of Sussex

· Amanda Thompson – Mini-retrospective of paintings since 2020 - florals & portraits

· Barbara Alcock – Oil paintings, etchings and mezzotint prints

· Brian Innes – Collages of interiors and gardens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Camilla Ellingsen Webster – Photography/selection of diaristic images

· Christina Perry – Paintings of abstract landscapes in mixed media

· Clair Butler – A mixture of lino print and needlefelt images inspired by local surroundings

· Diya Wen – Acrylic and watercolours

· Helen Nestor – Childrens’ illustration and meditative mark making

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Holly Crompton – Ink paintings focusing on the natural landscape

· Janet Roland – Linoprints of images from nature and cards

· Jared Orlin (as iHeart Pop Art) – Pop art illustrations and prints

· Judy Wigin – Oil pastel on paper/still life

· Lucy Myers – Acrylic paintings

· Margaret Betts – Abstract watercolours and collagraph prints

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Michelle Thomasson – Mixed media, watercolour, charcoal and ink of wildflowers

· Nadia Franchi – Acrylic paintings, prints and cards

· Pauline Antram – Paintings (landscapes and interiors)

· Philip Brown – Framed bas-relief sculptures of the human form

· Sarah Goodfellow – Range of abstract and landscape alcohol prints

· Serena Sussex – Oil, acrylic on canvas paintings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Sue Brown – Soft and oil pastel paintings, primarily portraits

· Paul Toner – Sculpture and drawing

You can find out more about the Kemptown Arts Association and details about how to join on the website:

Instagram: #kemptownarts