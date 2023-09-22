King & McGaw Curate Turner Prize Collection at Port Hotel, Eastbourne

To celebrate the eagerly awaited Turner Prize at Towner Gallery in Eastbourne, which opens on 28th September 2023, special edition prints from King & McGaw’s Turner Prize collection will be exhibited at Port Hotel. In anticipation of the Turner Prize opening, the King & McGaw exhibition will be unveiled in September, running through until the end of December 2023.

The exhibition at Port Hotel in Eastbourne honours previous Turner Prize artists, dating back to the 1980s when the Turner Prize first launched. Archive prints from three artists will be on display throughout Port’s restaurant which, with its abundance of natural light, pouring in from the sea-front, makes for an ideal gallery space.

Expect to see framed prints by Sir Howard Hodgkin, one of Britain’s greatest colourists and contemporary painters, who scooped the Turner Prize in 1985. Known for using saturated colours and expressive brush strokes, he painted directly onto the back of old picture frames or salvaged wood – therefore blurring the traditional distinction between object and image.

Special editions by Fiona Rae will also be on display, working beautifully within the palette of Port Hotel’s environment. Rae, who was shortlisted for the Turner Prize in 1991, is known for her inventive use of colour, line, imagery and gesture – which fuses together to form an abstract-pop universe.

Completing the trio of artists on show is printmaker Patrick Caulfield whose special edition pop-art prints are bold, bright and superbly executed. Taking the everyday object and elevating it to art status, Patrick was shortlisted for the Turner Prize in 1987 for his landmark solo show,The Artist’s Eye. “We’re excited to partner with King & McGaw on this exhibition, not only with it being a really interesting retrospective, which adds a further dimension to those visiting Eastbourne to see the Turner Prize, but also as it unites us with another East Sussex based business. We’re all about championing the vitality of the East Sussex artscene so are delighted to collaborate with King & McGaw on this project.”

Peter Cadwallader, Co-Founder, Port Hotel, said: “As a Sussex based creative business and principal sponsor of the Turner Prize at Towner Eastbourne, we are delighted to collaborate with another Sussex business to mark the prize coming to Towner. We hope that guests visiting Eastbourne to see the Turner Prize are further inspired by the works on display at Port.”

All framed prints exhibited at Port Hotel will be available to buy via a King & McGaw QR code. Prices start at £120.

King & McGaw are proud sponsors of the Turner Prize 2023 at Towner Eastbourne.