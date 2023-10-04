Sponsors King & McGaw say they are proud to sponsor the Turner Prize 2023 at Towner Eastbourne, as it is hosted there for the very first time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world’s leading prize for contemporary art, The Turner Prize, aims to promote public debate around new developments in contemporary British art. Established in 1984, the prize is awarded annually to an artist born, living, or working in Britain for an outstanding exhibition or public presentation of their work in the previous year.

Every other year, a venue outside the Tate hosts the prize and 2023 marks the first occasion where the Turner Prize will be exhibited in Sussex at Towner, bringing transformative cultural and social experiences for visitors and residents. The event will enable local audiences to experience some of the very best in contemporary art and attract visitors from across the UK to Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gyr King, Founder of King & McGaw said: “The Turner Prize began in 1984, when we as a company were two years old. Since inception the prize has been synonymous with excellence and progression, and is arguably the UK’s most prestigious contemporary art prize.

King & McGaw sponsors the Turner Prize 2023 at Towner Eastbourne

"King & McGaw exists to promote and support artists, educate, and make art accessible; both through our work with museums world-wide, and directly to the public. As a Sussex based company, we are very proud to be sponsoring the Turner Prize at Towner, the first time in it’s 38 years that it has been held in Sussex.’

Joe Hill, Director, Towner Eastbourne said: ‘We are delighted that King & McGaw are our principal sponsor for the Turner Prize 2023 at Towner Eastbourne. We thank them for their generous support for this important moment for the gallery and for our wider region. King & McGaw’s artistic knowledge, and stylish print solutions are a perfect pairing for one of the world’s leading art prizes, and I look forward to our audiences engaging with King & McGaw as part of their Turner Prize experience in Eastbourne.”