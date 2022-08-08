Lancing Art Club: Annual exhibition will feature artist Becky Tolman, exhibiting for the first time

She finally found time to pursue her love of art after graduating with a law degree and is still exploring different mediums.

Becky began by sketching portraits and has recently been focusing on painting animals and nature.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "I'm still exploring the different mediums and subject matters and whilst I have enjoyed everything so far, I still have so much more to discover and learn.

Becky Tolman with her first original piece in acrylic, named Bloom, and her first oil painting, named Moo

"The other club members are always offering great tips and words of encouragement when I'm struggling with a particular piece.

Also in the news: Worthing skateboarders launch Pass The Torch programme with Clown Skateboards

"I am so excited to see where this journey takes me. I also liked the fact that I could go along for a few weeks free of charge to see if the club was for me."

Becky has gifted much of her art to friends and family but some of her pieces will be available to purchase at the exhibition.

Judy Bowers, from the art club committee, said: "Becky has been a member of Lancing Art Club for just over a year and we welcome her to our annual exhibition. This will be the first time she will be exhibiting."

Lancing Art Club's annual exhibition runs from August 13 to 19 at Lancing Methodist Church, Chester Avenue, Lancing. Opening times are 10am to 7.30pm on Saturday, August 13, and Monday, August 15, to Thursday, August 18; 1pm to 4pm on Sunday, August 14; 10am to 3.30pm on Friday, August 19.