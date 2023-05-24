Landforms is Lewes exhibition

Gallery director Neeta Pedersen said: “Both artists use their individual mediums to create atmospheric landscapes, utilising colour, texture and light to create their dramatic statement pieces.
“Mark’s work coalesces photography, painting and collage to create atmospheric pictures inspired by his experiences in nature. Beginning with images drawn from his expansive collection of original landscape photographs, he transforms them, revealing subtleties of colour, texture, light and form, while evoking the natural beauty and drama of the scenes, blurring the boundaries of what is traditionally considered photography and painting.
"They are presented as limited edition prints on sheets of brushed aluminium, which gives the work a uniquely dynamic look, depth of colour and contemporary feel.
“Gareth’s atmospheric landscapes are created in both acrylic and oil. They draw inspiration from his coastal environment and memories of his childhood in rural northern England.
“Gareth’s semi-abstract paintings are created by using a combination of layered washes and blurred brushstrokes. These imagined landscapes emit a calm familiar vista where the narrative is created by the viewer. The show will include limited edition prints of his paintings on brushed aluminium and paper.”