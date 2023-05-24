Landforms is Lewes exhibition

Landforms is the latest exhibition at the Star Brewery Gallery, Lewes from May 19-28, Tues-Sun, 11am-5pm, featuring the work of Mark Munroe-Preston and Gareth Hayward.

Gallery director Neeta Pedersen said: “Both artists use their individual mediums to create atmospheric landscapes, utilising colour, texture and light to create their dramatic statement pieces.

“Mark’s work coalesces photography, painting and collage to create atmospheric pictures inspired by his experiences in nature. Beginning with images drawn from his expansive collection of original landscape photographs, he transforms them, revealing subtleties of colour, texture, light and form, while evoking the natural beauty and drama of the scenes, blurring the boundaries of what is traditionally considered photography and painting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are presented as limited edition prints on sheets of brushed aluminium, which gives the work a uniquely dynamic look, depth of colour and contemporary feel.

Mark Munroe-Preston

“Gareth’s atmospheric landscapes are created in both acrylic and oil. They draw inspiration from his coastal environment and memories of his childhood in rural northern England.