Lewes District Artwave gets underway as festival celebrates 30th birthday

The spectacular Artwave festival begins this weekend, September 2, with a packed programme of top creative talent for its special 30th anniversary.

The festival, which was first launched in 1993, this year features artwork from more than 1,000 creatives at over 180 free exhibitions including the opportunity to visit artists' private homes as well as more unusual venues such as a windmill, farm and train station.

Artwave 2023 runs over three weekends from Saturday, September 2, to Sunday, September 17.

Carole Buchan, who organised the first ever Artwave, said her aim as Lewes District Council’s first arts officer was “to make the arts accessible to all.”

Windows of Wonder 2023. Photo: Catherine Benson

She added: “Artwave has picked up momentum year-on-year with artists, both established and new, showing work in a variety of venues, including shops, pubs and cafés and in their own homes right across East Sussex. It is now a highlight of the cultural year with around a hundred venues open for three weekends in September, attracting visitors from all over the south.”

Among the highlights, the Lewes trail will see the town centre brimming with exhibitions – many in local businesses such as pubs, cafes, independent shops, coffee roasters, picture framers, florists and even the railway station.

An imaginative new project, Windows of Wonder, has also transformed empty shop units into creative havens with stunning installations from local artists, making a landmark addition to Artwave’s 30th year and enlivening the streets of Lewes (www.windowsofwonder.co.uk).

The former Sussex Stationers building at 35 High Street features installations by Carolyn Trant, a veteran of all 30 Artwave festivals, and Emma Carlow, who has created a giant mobile from colourful objects that have been found.

Carolyn’s eye-catching work features handprinted books inspired by organic natural materials, sculpture and woodcuts, intertwined with words and poetry.

She said: “I was delighted to be given the space to set up a Wonder Window, especially as it was previously a bookshop. My display is called The Little Bookshop at the End of the World."

The Lewes Trail is sponsored by The Unity Centre (www.being-in-unity.com).

Visitors can also follow trails through Lewes district’s rural villages, Seaford, Newhaven and Peacehaven.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Arts, Culture and Tourism and Leisure, has paid tribute to the 'great breadth of artistic talent' being showcased this year which sees the biggest ever number of exhibitions for Artwave.

Councillor Denis said: “I am delighted to welcome back Artwave in its special 30th year and the great breadth of artistic talent it showcases. The festival has gone from strength to strength over the last three decades and with the biggest ever number of exhibitions, art lovers are in for a real treat this September.”

Festival guides are available at Lewes and Seaford Tourist Information Centres or online at www.artwavefestival.org

