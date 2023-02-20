“I think already it is already making a difference, and we are talking about perceptions as well. We are already shaking some people’s perceptions of Eastbourne as a rather sleepy retirement town that does not really have very much for the under-50s. We are challenging that. All this is a great catalyst for people to think about Eastbourne differently. With the Turner Prize we will be focusing on young people and we will have a very ambitious schools programme to go with it. When I arrived in 2018 we were already talking about the centenary as being a major milestone we could be working towards and that was very helpful from a strategic point of view to have these moments where you can reassess where you are. Almost from day one we were looking towards that centenary and trying to imagine what it would feel like and how we would celebrate and the main point was really thinking about the vision for the whole organisation generally, the vision that it started with – that it is an organisation which is very much a community asset that people can feel pride in and that we can use for all sorts of different activities, that it should be a hub for the whole town and further afield which is why we wanted the celebration to be a community-wide celebration. We wanted something that would go beyond the walls and something that everybody could get involved with. We started with huge huge plans and then reality filtered through but the programme that we have got is fantastic and allows us to be really ambitious as a gallery and also to think about our place in the community.”