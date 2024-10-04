Luke Jerram's art installation Mars will be Chichester Cathedral autumn highlight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luke Jerram's acclaimed art installation Mars lands in Chichester Cathedral this autumn.

On display from Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, November 10 in the ancient nave, the immersive artwork measures seven metres in diameter and features detailed NASA imagery of the Martian surface.

It comes at the perfect time for the cathedral which is marking the 150th anniversary year of The Planets composer Gustav Holst, whose remains are interred within the north transept.

As part of a programme of special events around Luke’s installation, visitors can enjoy an atmospheric exploration of Mars by twilight at a series of ticketed evening viewings where the installation will be on show alongside a sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones.

Artist Luke Jerram with his Mars artwork. Photo (c) David Chan

The programme also features concerts, events and family activities to be enjoyed under Mars. Highlights include a special concert by the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra performing Gustav Holst's Mars, The Bringer of War from The Planets, free lunchtime concerts, space-themed storytelling sessions for children, intergalactic art workshops and a family-friendly Mission to Mars trail around Chichester city centre. Additionally, the cathedral’s regular programme of worship will feature special services and a prayer and spiritual trail, emphasising themes of sustainability.

Edward Dowler, Dean of Chichester, said: “We are thrilled to bring Luke Jerram’s extraordinary installation Mars to our cathedral. We had an overwhelming response to Jerram’s Museum of the Moon back in 2021 and are looking forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to marvel at this latest piece of artwork. This is a particularly meaningful exhibition for us as we also celebrate Holst and his connection to the Cathedral.”

The exhibition at Chichester Cathedral is the last opportunity for audiences in the south of England to see Luke’s Mars before it embarks on a tour of North America. General admission to the exhibition is free, with donations welcome. For more information and to book tickets for evening viewings and special events, visit: www.chichestercathedral.org.uk.

Luke’s multidisciplinary practice involves the creation of sculptures, installations and live arts projects. Living in the UK but working internationally since 1997, Jerram has created a number of extraordinary art projects which have excited and inspired people around the world.

In 2023 alone, he had over 115 exhibitions in 27 different countries, visited by more than 3 million people.

As well as touring his installations, Luke’s artworks are in more than 70 permanent collections around the world including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Shanghai Museum of Glass and the Wellcome Collection in London.

Luke was given honorary doctorates from the University of Bristol in 2020 and University of Gloucestershire in 2022.

He was made an honorary academician of the RWA and fellow of The Royal Astronomical Society in 2020.