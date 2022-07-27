Mary Hite offers annual Arundel art exhibition

Work by Mary Hite

“I will be selling my original paintings, cards and limited-edition prints from Saturday, July 30 to Friday, August 5 at the Norfolk Centre, Mill Road, Arundel, BN18 9PA.

“ Entrance is free but a donation may be made to Cancer Research.”

The variety of her subject matter is huge and includes paintings of local scenes such as “Arundel and its famous castle, Swanbourne Lake, Worthing’s wonderful Art Deco pier, seascapes, children playing on the beach, fabulous animals I have seen in the National Parks of Africa and Asia, flamenco dancers, abstract pictures of woods and flowers, together with many more original pieces of work, too numerous to mention.”

In addition to her original framed paintings of varying sizes, both behind glass and on canvas, and unframed original work, for the first time there will be a selection of framed and unframed signed limited-edition prints.

Mary has been exhibiting and selling her work at affordable prices in Arundel and at other local exhibitions for many years.

She is known for her colourful flower, portrait, and landscape paintings. She uses acrylic, oil, watercolour and mixed media. Mary is also a keen photographer and enjoys travelling. She is past chairman and a member of the Downland Art Society and also belongs to Felpham Art Group.