The ceremony, held at the Chichester City Council Chamber, was led by Chichester City Mayor, Craig Gershater, who personally congratulated each recipient.

The COS Bursary Awards aim to support emerging artists by covering the registration fees for the COS Art Trail, thereby eliminating financial barriers and encouraging participation.

The seven awards were made through Chichester City Council Discretional Grants and local businesses - Jewellery & Watch Company, Eastgate Square Chichester, Inksmiths Tattoos Chichester and Chi Art Classes.

Mayor with bursary recipients.

This initiative underscores the commitment of COS to nurture and showcase new artists, enriching the annual event with diversity and innovation.

Mayor Craig Gershater expressed his admiration, stating: "Your artistic talent truly shone through and it is a privilege to have you as part of this vibrant event."

In addition, the bursary artists will be joining the impressive number of 148 artists exhibiting on the Chichester Open Studios Art Trail where artists open their studios, workshops, garden sheds or the kitchen table, to welcome in art loving visitors..

The Bursary Artists will also have the opportunity to showcase one of their artworks at the Oxmarket Contemporary Gallery, St Andrews Court, Chichester from April 16 to 28. This special exhibition, titled 'Snap Shot,' will be on display in the John Rank Gallery throughout April, further showcasing their diverse artworks.

Jeremy Bullen.

The COS 2024 Bursary Award winners represent a vibrant infusion of talent, promising to bring fresh perspectives to the Chichester Open Studios Art Trail which is held over two weekends in May. Their participation not only enriches the cultural landscape of Chichester but also underscores the enduring commitment to fostering creativity and artistic excellence.

For more information about the Chichester Open Studios Art Trail 2024 please visit chichesteropenstudios.org.