Modern Makers in Chichester promises "exciting showcase of design-led contemporary craft"
Curator Gael Emmett said: “This is an exciting showcase of design-led contemporary craft in Sussex and the surrounding area. The exhibition highlights the strong platform of the craft tradition in our area, with a diverse range of work in categories including ceramics, glass, wood, print, metal, textiles and basket weaving.”
Gael is herself a multi disciplinary designer maker, with a long standing relationship with the gallery.
“The carefully selected work features design-led crafts from makers with a strong basis in the traditions of craft brought into a contemporary context.
“Oxmarket Contemporary is committed to supporting and promoting crafts and makers, and this exhibition is testament to this philosophy. Each of the artists featured brings a unique perspective and style to their work. The techniques used to create their work, derived from long standing traditional methods, are seen here in new and exciting contemporary works in the applied arts. Whilst exploring the wealth of local talent to bring this exhibition together, it was exciting to discover designers and makers that were new to us, such as the creative collective in Halnaker. This group comprising furniture makers Josh Kennard of Forge Creative and Oliver Milne of Hew and shoemaker Nicola Holter of ShoeLaLa, share a workshop space filled with the combined tools of their trades. The space is a place of collaborative creative energy with beautiful materials such as timber and leather all around to inspire their design and making process. It is the techniques and materials used by all these makers and their vast knowledge and skills that are the platform for this exhibition.
"The process of basket weaving will also include the growing and harvesting of the materials used. Printmaking processes and photography print processes, such as silver gelatin, use technical skills that are a craft in themselves.
“There are more than 20 exhibitors and so many different hand-made pieces of work by extraordinarily talented designer makers that it truly is a great showcase for craft in our local area.”
More details from Oxmarket Contemporary.