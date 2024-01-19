Modern Makers in Chichester promises "exciting showcase of design-led contemporary craft"

“Oxmarket Contemporary is committed to supporting and promoting crafts and makers, and this exhibition is testament to this philosophy. Each of the artists featured brings a unique perspective and style to their work. The techniques used to create their work, derived from long standing traditional methods, are seen here in new and exciting contemporary works in the applied arts. Whilst exploring the wealth of local talent to bring this exhibition together, it was exciting to discover designers and makers that were new to us, such as the creative collective in Halnaker. This group comprising furniture makers Josh Kennard of Forge Creative and Oliver Milne of Hew and shoemaker Nicola Holter of ShoeLaLa, share a workshop space filled with the combined tools of their trades. The space is a place of collaborative creative energy with beautiful materials such as timber and leather all around to inspire their design and making process. It is the techniques and materials used by all these makers and their vast knowledge and skills that are the platform for this exhibition.