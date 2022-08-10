Mourning the death of Sussex-based Snowman author Raymond Briggs, the man who helped shape our modern Christmas

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raymond Briggs

Briggs, who had deep roots in Sussex, defined our modern Christmas as much as almost any other present-day author.

When The Snowman was screened in Hastings last December, the venue got it spot on when they said: “It’s hard to find anything more Christmassy than The Snowman.”

Confirming Briggs’ death, his family said they "would like to thank all of the team on Overton Ward at Royal Sussex County Hospital (in Brighton) for their kind and thoughtful care of Raymond in his final weeks."

Briggs, who studied at the Wimbledon School of Art and the Slade School of Fine Art, lived for most of his life in a small house in Westmeston in the Lewes District of East Sussex,

His family said he was much loved and would be deeply missed: “We know that Raymond's books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news," they said in a statement on Wednesday.”

Briggs began teaching illustration part-time at Brighton School of Art in the early 1960s and remained there until the mid-1980s.

Sussex remained a cherished place for him, his family confirmed: “"He lived a rich and full life and said he felt lucky to have had both his wife Jean, and his partner of over 40 years Liz in his life.

"He shared his love of nature with Liz on South Downs Walks and on family holidays to Scotland and Wales. He also shared his sense of fun and craziness with his family, and with his family of artist friends – at get-togethers, fancy dress parties, and summer picnics in the garden.”

The Snowman was turned into a Bafta TV Award-winning animated TV film in 1982. His other titles included Father Christmas, Father Christmas Goes on Holiday and Fungus the Bogeyman. Following the success of The Snowman his books included When the Wind Blows, The Tin-Pot Foreign General and the Old Iron Woman.

His literary Hilary Delamere said he would be remembered "for his stories of love and of loss", adding:"I know from the many letters he received how his books and animations touched people's hearts. He kept his curiosity and sense of wonder right up to the last. He was fascinated by and interested in us all and how we live our lives."

But it was The Snowman perhaps which will be his greatest legacy – particularly for the way it shaped our Christmases.

It was screened last year – just as it was every year in countless places – at Hastings White Rock, but in this case the screening was accompanied by live orchestra Orpheus Sinfonia performing Howard Blake’s renowned score live on stage.

Venue spokesman Fraser Ward said at the time: “The Snowman, created and illustrated by Raymond Briggs, is an iconic picture book first published in 1978 which captures the wonder and innocence of childhood. The timeless tale tells a story of imagination and friendship, as well as love and loss.

“The BAFTA-winning film is a cinematic gem which has charmed generations of audiences for nearly 40 years.