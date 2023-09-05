Moving Machines at Artisans Gallery in Chichester

Artisans Gallery in North Street, Chichseter has recently reopened with an exciting range of new artists – and some scenes of life in the fast lane from current guest figurative artist Richard Whincop.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Living in the vicinity of Goodwood provides interesting material for an artist. In more than a decade of living in the South Downs Richard Whincop’s subjects have included racehorses and local landscapes; and he is now taking inspiration from Goodwood Revival.

“I love the spectacle of people and machines in this unique fantasy world, where past and present merge in a world of unbounded style, nostalgia, and high-speed thrills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a time when serious questions are being asked about the internal combustion engine, Richard believes that painting allows us to reflect upon the complex relationship between human beings and our mechanical friends.

'On Track' - oil painting by Sussex figurative artist Richard Whincop

“As painted surfaces, cars and planes are themselves works of art, and seduce us with the spell of real and symbolic power. Evoking the human body in the sensuous curves of their geometric design, their polished surfaces act as mirrors, passively displaying the distorted reflections and shadows of people, skies and landscapes. Yet paradoxically, we can only appreciate the aesthetic beauty of these high-speed vehicles when they are stationary.”

In Richard’s paintings incongruities such as smart phones are all part of the fun. As the barriers of history break down, he celebrates the pedigree machines that overcame the inherent limitations of human mobility. “Cars and planes move us both physically and emotionally and have redefined who we believe ourselves to be. Yet our brilliant ingenuity now faces a stark challenge from the damaging environmental legacy that they have left behind.”