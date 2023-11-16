Radiant Introvert, by Hanna Benihoud, will be on display at Newhaven Library for the coming months.

The art was inspired by workshops with the Sussex Community Development Association’s Wednesday youth group.

Hanna said: “'RADIANT INTROVERT' draws its inspiration from a local Newhaven youth group, where I facilitated a transformative workshop. Encouraging students to create their 'night time alter egos' using UV paints, we delved into their nuanced relationship with the night. Through discussions, their conflicting emotions surfaced, mirroring their varying degrees of confidence and shyness during the creative process.

“This sculpture, a product of these reflections, aims to encapsulate the duality inherent in their feelings towards the night. Utilizing light as a medium, it celebrates the allure and opportunities of the night while leaving the subject open to interpretation. Are they playing, or hiding?

Radiant Introvert at Newhaven Library, by Hanna Benihoud. Photo: Lesley Boniface

“The project prompts contemplation on the broader impact of art on our collective urban experience after dark. As shutters are pulled down and lights turned off, what environment are we creating for night time users of public space? And can we use art to make the public realm feel more inviting after dark?”

Local Councillor Lesley Boniface attended the unveiling. She said: "The recent art installations around town help to showcase the local creative community. Radiant introvert was inspired following a collaboration between the artist and the youth club. Engaging in the arts can help combat loneliness and boosts confidence and improve mental health."