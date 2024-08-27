New contemporary works of Eastbourne Pier revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex-based artists Two Faced Twins have revealed their most recent work – two new pieces showing Eastbourne Pier, each depicted in alternate day and night scenes.

The works were unveiled during an exclusive event held at Two Faced Twins’ Worthing seafront gallery on August 23. Created in the Two Faced Twins’ trademark bold, bright and unapologetically upbeat style, the pieces combine the ink drawing talent of 33-year-old Stella Stevens and the colour treatment of twin sister, Gemma Stevens.

The artists were born and raised in Sussex and are already well-known for their seaside depictions of Worthing, Brighton and Littlehampton.

Stella, speaking of why they decided to add Eastbourne Pier to their collection, said: “As an artist, I’m drawn to detail, especially architectural detail, and Eastbourne Pier has so much of it to offer. It’s beautiful, unique and feels almost maze-like. I drew the pier from two different perspectives and in the process it sometimes felt like I was seeing it properly for the first time.”

'Home to Roost' – one of the new works created by Two Faced Twins.

Gemma, known for her appreciation and eccentricity of colour, added: “It’s always exciting and even slightly nerve-wracking to launch a new artwork, especially when it’s of something as iconic as Eastbourne Pier.

"I wanted to reflect the joy the pier brings to so many and has for generations by making it sing with colour. The bright pinks, blues, greens and yellows scream fun and happiness, and that was so important for us to get across.”

Along with the Eastbourne pieces, Two Faced Twins also revealed a new painting of Salvington Windmill available in two different colourways. Gemma said: “We love visiting the windmill and learning about its fascinating history and restoration. When we were thinking what to add to our collection, the windmill was a natural choice for both of us.”

Stella said: “When drawing the windmill, I particularly enjoyed the challenge of showing movement. I’m really pleased with the end product and love how Gemma has made the windmill pop against a bright pink and blue sky. It shows how this much-loved landmark is as relevant today as it was when it was built in the 18th century.”

The Eastbourne paintings Day Trip to Eastbourne, Pier Lights, Home to Roost, Moonlight Flit, and Milling About, are all now available framed or unframed in a variety of sizes from Two Faced Twins Worthing gallery or from the website https://www.twofacedtwins.com/. Prices start at £145. Each piece is a limited edition.

A range of homeware featuring the new artwork is also available. The homeware range includes greeting cards, glass coasters, chopping boards, placemats and fridge magnets, and starts at £3.