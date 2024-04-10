Original art at affordable prices on sale in East Dean

East Dean and Friston Art Group is holding its annual Art Show from 2.00 – 5.00pm on Saturday 4th and from 10.00am – 4.00pm on Sunday 5th and Monday 6th May 2024, in the East Dean & Friston Village Hall, (Village Green Lane, East Dean, East Sussex BN20 0DR). Entry will be free and all tombola and raffle donations will go to 3 charities this year – the Beachy Head Chaplaincy, the Children with Cancer Fund and the Matthew 25 Mission.
By Linda (Liddy) DavidsonContributor
Published 10th Apr 2024, 14:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The exhibition will showcase what these enthusiastic artists do at their weekly painting sessions and will shed light on the talent and diversity of styles and subject matter within the group. A wide range of original paintings and cards will be for sale, including landscapes, figures, still life, birds, animals and abstract in a range of media. Payment will be by credit card or cash.

Sue Currie, Chair of ED&FAG, said “We are delighted to have the chance to exhibit our creations and raise funds for 3 worthwhile charities this year. Last year we raised money for the Beachy Head Chaplaincy. If anyone is interested in joining our group, please call into the Village Hall on a Tuesday morning (from early September to the end of May) to see us in action and have a chat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information and to arrange to take a photo of the group painting on a Tuesday morning please contact Liddy Davidson, Mobile 07789 776061 or email [email protected].

East Dean &amp; Friston Art Group members having fun!East Dean &amp; Friston Art Group members having fun!
East Dean &amp; Friston Art Group members having fun!

The East Dean and Friston Art Group has existed for over forty years and aims to bring together artists of all abilities, who share a love of painting and drawing in any medium, to provide a forum for members to paint, to exchange skills, techniques, ideas and inspiration, and to enjoy the company of their fellow artists. The Group meets weekly, from 9.30am to midday every Tuesday, from early September to end May, with meetings during the summer months being held out of doors, at a variety of venues, subject to favourable weather. During one inside meeting a month, guest tutors are invited to give demonstrations or workshops.

Prospective members are welcome to enclose their contact details in an envelope, addressed to the Secretary (ED&FAG) and post it in the Village Hall letter box or call in to the group on a Tuesday morning from early September to the end of May. Priority is given to residents from East Dean and Friston, but we also have members from Eastbourne, Seaford and nearby villages, subject to places being available. The current annual subscription is £55.