Original art at affordable prices on sale in East Dean

The exhibition will showcase what these enthusiastic artists do at their weekly painting sessions and will shed light on the talent and diversity of styles and subject matter within the group. A wide range of original paintings and cards will be for sale, including landscapes, figures, still life, birds, animals and abstract in a range of media. Payment will be by credit card or cash.

Sue Currie, Chair of ED&FAG, said “We are delighted to have the chance to exhibit our creations and raise funds for 3 worthwhile charities this year. Last year we raised money for the Beachy Head Chaplaincy. If anyone is interested in joining our group, please call into the Village Hall on a Tuesday morning (from early September to the end of May) to see us in action and have a chat.

For more information and to arrange to take a photo of the group painting on a Tuesday morning please contact Liddy Davidson, Mobile 07789 776061 or email [email protected].

East Dean & Friston Art Group members having fun!

The East Dean and Friston Art Group has existed for over forty years and aims to bring together artists of all abilities, who share a love of painting and drawing in any medium, to provide a forum for members to paint, to exchange skills, techniques, ideas and inspiration, and to enjoy the company of their fellow artists. The Group meets weekly, from 9.30am to midday every Tuesday, from early September to end May, with meetings during the summer months being held out of doors, at a variety of venues, subject to favourable weather. During one inside meeting a month, guest tutors are invited to give demonstrations or workshops.