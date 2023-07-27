'Outsiders' art group launched in Littlehampton in association with West Sussex charity Turning Tides

​​A new art group has been launched in Littlehampton for 'outsiders', in association with homelessness charity Turning Tides.

Art United is a unique concept, an art group aimed at anyone experiencing homelessness, whether rough sleeping, sofa surfing or in temporary accommodation.

The group is harnessing the talents of Terence Wood, who has always had a love of art but has taken up painting only recently.

Jo Pritchard explained: "Terence is somebody with a new-found passion for painting, after being interested in art all his life but never before having picked up a brush until nine months ago.

Picture: Jo Pritchard / Submitted

"He is now turning out quite remarkable paintings in acrylics and selling virtually everything he has painted, which helps him cover the costs of paint and canvases.

"Terence is also fervent about getting others who, like him, are without a regular abode or place to call home involved. The art class is open to all people that in some way fit within the ethos of Turning Tides' aims of ending local homelessness and helping vulnerable people. Anyone can come and try, give art a go."

Jo said it was a unique outsider art group supported by Turning Tides, taking place on Mondays from 12pm to 3pm at Littlehampton United Reformed Church, in High Street.

"Each week, more and more turn up and are finding a love of making art, like 65-year-old Clive, who had been made homeless and was sleeping in a tent in the woods.

"A skilled wood carver in his days of having his own business and home, but now living in the woods, he is finding a love of art and nature, his paintings reflecting his love of wildlife."