Petworth Park Antiques and Fine Art Fair returns
Around 60 exhibitors are gathering in the purpose-built marquee with their latest and finest stock. Tom Rooth is currently in the Cambrian mountains of Wales creating his honeycomb to create a buzz on his stand for his tremendously popular hand-drawn ceramics.
This event has taken place successfully every year since its inception, despite having to move dates on more than one occasion, last year as a result of King Charles III’s coronation. Even in 2020 and 2021, when the fair had to move months to take place safely during the pandemic, it has been said that this fair has always been extremely well attended by collectors, interior designers, south of England residents and others from around the UK and abroad.
Tickets to the fair are £10 each, including a catalogue and re-admission, through Eventbrite. The tickets include complimentary access to visit Petworth House and view some of the nation’s treasures during the three days of the fair.
In a reciprocal arrangement, National Trust members can visit the fair free of charge. There is set to be light refreshments available at the fair, an antiques fair courtesy bus taking people to and from the centre of Petworth and parking is free for antiques fair visitors right outside the marquee.
The event is set to run on the Friday 17 from 11.00 to 19.00, Saturday 18 from 10.30 to 18.00 and Sunday 19 from 10:30 to 17.00.