BREAKING

Petworth Park Antiques and Fine Art Fair returns

The Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair returns for three days in Mayto the grounds of the National Trust’s Petworth House, Petworth, WestSussex from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 May 2024.
By Henry Bryant
Published 15th Feb 2024, 16:18 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 16:29 GMT
The Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair returns for three days in May to the grounds of the National Trust’s Petworth House, Petworth, West Sussex.The Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair returns for three days in May to the grounds of the National Trust’s Petworth House, Petworth, West Sussex.
The Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair returns for three days in May to the grounds of the National Trust’s Petworth House, Petworth, West Sussex.

Around 60 exhibitors are gathering in the purpose-built marquee with their latest and finest stock. Tom Rooth is currently in the Cambrian mountains of Wales creating his honeycomb to create a buzz on his stand for his tremendously popular hand-drawn ceramics.

This event has taken place successfully every year since its inception, despite having to move dates on more than one occasion, last year as a result of King Charles III’s coronation. Even in 2020 and 2021, when the fair had to move months to take place safely during the pandemic, it has been said that this fair has always been extremely well attended by collectors, interior designers, south of England residents and others from around the UK and abroad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets to the fair are £10 each, including a catalogue and re-admission, through Eventbrite. The tickets include complimentary access to visit Petworth House and view some of the nation’s treasures during the three days of the fair.

Most Popular

In a reciprocal arrangement, National Trust members can visit the fair free of charge. There is set to be light refreshments available at the fair, an antiques fair courtesy bus taking people to and from the centre of Petworth and parking is free for antiques fair visitors right outside the marquee.

The event is set to run on the Friday 17 from 11.00 to 19.00, Saturday 18 from 10.30 to 18.00 and Sunday 19 from 10:30 to 17.00.

Related topics:National TrustTicketsCharles IIIWales