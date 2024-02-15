Petworth Park Antiques and Fine Art Fair returns

The Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair returns for three days in May to the grounds of the National Trust’s Petworth House, Petworth, West Sussex.

Around 60 exhibitors are gathering in the purpose-built marquee with their latest and finest stock. Tom Rooth is currently in the Cambrian mountains of Wales creating his honeycomb to create a buzz on his stand for his tremendously popular hand-drawn ceramics.

This event has taken place successfully every year since its inception, despite having to move dates on more than one occasion, last year as a result of King Charles III’s coronation. Even in 2020 and 2021, when the fair had to move months to take place safely during the pandemic, it has been said that this fair has always been extremely well attended by collectors, interior designers, south of England residents and others from around the UK and abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets to the fair are £10 each, including a catalogue and re-admission, through Eventbrite. The tickets include complimentary access to visit Petworth House and view some of the nation’s treasures during the three days of the fair.

In a reciprocal arrangement, National Trust members can visit the fair free of charge. There is set to be light refreshments available at the fair, an antiques fair courtesy bus taking people to and from the centre of Petworth and parking is free for antiques fair visitors right outside the marquee.