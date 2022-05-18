Pitch your event for Newhaven’s summer of culture and win £5,000 to stage it

Spokeswoman Charlotte Parsons explained: “This spring sees the launch of a new cultural programme for Newhaven, and the opportunity to produce creative, arts, or entertainment events in a new outdoor event space on Newhaven’s east quay. £5,000 is available to the winner of the BN9 Competition, which is open to event organisers who are in a position to stage their event this August.

“A shortlist of ideas will be put to a public vote for Newhaven residents, and the winning entry will receive £5,000 towards their running costs, plus support with marketing, logistics, PR and production.

“Are you an experienced event organiser with creative ideas? How would you spend the prize money? Open-air cinema? Outdoor theatre? A music festival? Silent disco? The possibilities are endless at this flexible, river-side site, which is adjacent to the UTC building, the Sidings Bistro and a short walk from bus, train and ferry links. The winning event will form a central strand of the BN9 Cultural Programme, which is funded by the Newhaven Enterprise Zone, partnered by Towner Eastbourne, and will bring together a series of creative events and opportunities in and around Newhaven throughout the summer.”

Nick Stockman, the programme producer, added: “The BN9 competition is an exciting way for the community to choose their favourite event idea for the Sidings. We can’t wait to hear from all those creative event organisers out there who want to produce something extraordinary that will make the people of Newhaven vote with their feet.”

For more information about the BN9 competition, download an entry pack or, to discuss your ideas, or arrange a site visit, email Nick Stockman [email protected]

Send your entries by Wednesday, May 25 at 5pm. The public vote will be open from Tuesday, June 21 and close on Tuesday, July 5, and the winner will be announced shortly after.