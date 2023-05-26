Priscilla Ritchie Landscapes - Chichester exhibition

Priscilla said: “This is my first exhibition in Chichester for many years. After a career spent mostly working in oil I have been exploring Sussex landscapes in acrylic and enjoying the urgency it has triggered in my paintings. Born in York, I moved to London to study at The Byam Shaw under Peter Greenham, Charles Mahoney and Bernard Dunston. I got on very well with Bernard and when he was commissioned to paint The Queen I was asked to sit for him wearing her robes which was quite an experience! I learnt a great deal from him about form and composition. I went on to exhibit at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition as a 20-year-old, as well as at the Royal Portrait Society, Royal Society of British Artists, New England Art Club and in Paris. I moved to Slindon in the late 60s and had a son and daughter. I joined the Chichester Arts Society, winning The President’s Cup twice and was invited onto the selection committee. Exhibitions, commissions and teaching took me to all corners of Sussex and beyond and I was featured on BBC2's Painters at Denman’s Gardens in the late 80s where I was also a teacher.