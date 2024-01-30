Queer Beach exhibition in Brighton
A spokesman said: “The Queer Beach project explores the strong connection between queer people and culture and the seaside – between a fringe, sometimes marginal community, and this frontier space. It cruises to nearby places such as Brighton naturist beach and sails to faraway places such as Abrico queer beach near Rio, featuring painting, collage, photography and film by 30 artists who were invited by SEAS or answered their open call.
"Read new writing commissioned from local historian Alf Le Flohic and the fiction writer Helen Trevorrow.
"One of the exhibition’s highlights will be an interactive installation California Dreaming where visitors who cannot afford a winter holiday on a sunny beach can take a selfie on an imaginary one.”
The exhibition is curated by Gil Mualem-Doron and the participants include Alex Billingham, Amitrano Maria Belen, Antony Edwards, Maja Bialas, Chris Corr, Clare Plumley, Claudi Piripippi, Danny Frede, David G Taylor, Dave Ratcliffe, Elias Avramidis, Ellen Harrold, Francesca Alaimo, Hannah Meyer, Izzy Malanczuk, Jack Jameson, Joanna Byrne, Joanne Newman, Josef Cabey, Luc Raesmith, Ludo Foster, Mario Lautier-Vella, Norman Miller, Patrick Will Baker, Roberto Funai, Robert Inestroza, Rowan Frewin, Sarah Connell and Sebastian Rowlands.