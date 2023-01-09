A vase from the early years of Grayson Perry is to be sold in an Eastbourne auction this week.

The vase was created by Grayson Perry, who was on the New Year’s Honours List this year for services to the arts. Perry is known for ceramic vases, tapestries, and winning the Turner Prize.

This vase - called Homes Not Studios - is from the early years of Grayson Perry and will be sold at Eastbourne Auctions, which can be found on Finmere Road, on Wednesday (January 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Generally of classical forms, the vases on sale are decorated in bright colours, depicting subjects at odds and this ‘pre-therapy days’ example reflects the conflict with the proposed M11 roadworks in the early 1990s. With poetic verse to the back depicts the struggle Perry was facing with the condemned studio due to be concreted over by the new roadworks.

Rare vase by Grayson Perry could bring £50,000 at Eastbourne auction (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auctioneer Jeanette May said: "We are delighted to have secured one of Grayson's early vases from this local 20th century British potter and artist who has finally been recognised for his talents. Grayson, who resides in Friston, calls himself 'a tranny potter’ as he explores fashion, conformity, and prejudice in his work, often appearing in public as his alter-ego Claire.”

Estimated between £40,000-£80,000, you can watch live and bid for at eastbourneauction.com or easyliveauction.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rare vase by Grayson Perry could bring £50,000 at Eastbourne auction (photo from Eastbourne Auctions)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rare vase by Grayson Perry could bring £50,000 at Eastbourne auction (photo from Eastbourne Auctions)