Reinvigorated Arundel Gallery Trail returns with increased numbers

Running from August 19-28 from 12-5 daily, it comes as part of the Arundel Festival of the Arts, a ten-day festival of music, arts and crafts, theatre and family entertainment.Trail spokesman Andy Waite: “The Trail is easy to navigate, largely taking place in central Arundel, but we hope you’ll find the time to visit the three out of town venues at Walberton and Ford as well as those on the outskirts of the town. The Trail’s ethos has always been one of inclusivity, so you will find professional artists alongside those who create part time, but all of whom are happy to share their artistic experience.

“One of the new venues this year is The Stable Yard on Tarrant Street which is host to Justin Robins whose stunning painting Wild Wild Life adorns this year’s Trail guide cover, where a bird of paradise appears to have alighted on the Downs. Showing alongside Justin and equally colourful and beguiling is the work of ceramicist Yve Slater. With a focus on editions and one-off pieces, her illustrations are abstracted directly from observational drawings. Each piece is decorated using methods of hand painting and sgraffito.“Venue No 1, The Victoria Institute, houses eight artists and includes three members of the Woodard family; Manny’s drawings are exquisitely rendered while her figure sculptures are sensitive and tender-hearted. Husband Roy’s paintings of budgies are a colourful joy, with both a painterly and humorous touch. Their sculptor son Ian joins them and says of his work that his pieces are ‘hard, yet compassionate.’ Climb up to the top of the venue and you’ll discover Trail favourite Frances Knight’s beautiful plein air paintings of Sussex and beyond.

“(Among the) out of town exhibitors, we have two Walberton venues showing for their second year; Cat and Kiwi Studios will exhibit a plethora of artists and makers whose practices include jewellery, ceramics, sculpture, stained glass, prints and upholstery. Nearby neighbours Forge Gallery have an equally eclectic mix, with paintings, ceramics, jewellery and glassware all on display.

“A little closer to home is Zimmer Stewart Gallery at the Mill Studios, Ford who will show the richly imaginative prints of Tom Hammick, while their second venue will exhibit much-loved Arundel associate Giles Penny’s eternally elusive figure with a selection of his prints at the Crypt, just a short walk from the town centre along Ford Road. Mention too must be made of Duff House and Duff Gallery on Maltravers Street and Tarrant Street respectively. Always keen to give an opportunity to others, well-established potter Josse Davis and his artist/maker partner, Melissa Alers-Hankey will be joined by Joy Fox with her mixed media work that repurposes the ordinary and every day, Karen Ongley-Snook’s richly colourful, stained glass garden pieces, Liz Shippam’s remarkable botanical paintings and Georgia Flowers’ lino cuts and ink drawings.”

Entry is free, as is a printed guide available from many outlets in the town. Trail venues are indicated by yellow and blue flags. www.arundelgallerytrail.co.uk.