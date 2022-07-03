Rye exhibition - art, psychology and business combine

Adnana Maria Oprea

The exhibition will take place from June 22-July 4, 58 Cinque Ports Street, Rye, TN31 7AN.

Adnana said: “We are three artists with different backgrounds in art, psychology and business. Some of us come from art schools and some of us from business schools.

“We have our own styles from abstract to surrealism and psychedelic.

"We are located in East Sussex and this will be our summer exhibition in Rye. We met at a charity art exhibition and since then we have been together on a mission. Although this is not our first exhibition, for the first time we are doing one together.”

Also coming up, Active Arts takes to the stage with Get Started at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on July 6.

Spokesman John Knowles said: “Things are really hotting up with rehearsals, props, scenery and films all coming together to make one epic night of comedy, dance and drama!

“Get Started is one of the best nights of the year.

"This is an evening which constantly surprises and in which everyone, audience, performers and venue staff, all come together to celebrate difference and positiveness.

“As well as the multi-talented performers of Active Arts this year we have the amazing Duo Bogof, winner of the Best Alternative Act at The London Cabaret Awards. Duo Bogof have been wowing audiences with their completely original stage show combining magic, comedy, film, pathos and slapstick – ‘The Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee of tech savvy performance art’ (Time Out).

“So join us for a night of variety, music, dance, comedy and magic as we celebrate a new start with Get Started.”

Meanwhile, singer Jane McDonald brings Let The Light In to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Friday, July 8 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “The 1,600 seat Congress is a unique building which offers world-class acoustics. There’s no such thing as a bad seat at the Congress so book now for this beloved performer and enjoy a fabulous night out!

“The BAFTA award-winning star always delivers a phenomenal show along with her fantastic live band and backing singers. With stunning production and songs played from the new hit album Let the Light In this concert promises to be the best one yet.

“Singer, songwriter, TV presenter and personality Jane is a national treasure. Wakefield born and bred Jane shot to fame with the first reality show of its kind The Cruise. Her talent, warmth and personality shone through and she’s gone onto maintain a place in the nation’s hearts for well over 20 years.

“This is sure to be another sell-out at the Congress Theatre so advice from the box office is book seats now. Seats located in the terraces are sold at a reduced rate. The views from seats can be assessed from the view from seat facility on the theatre’s website.