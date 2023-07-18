See life through the eyes of 18 Hastings-area photographers

The More We See offers the chance to see through the eyes of eighteen Hastings-area photographers.

Jack and the Green by John Hayward

Following the success of their spring exhibition earlier this year (more than 2,200 visitors in 11 days), Photopia members are again at The Stade Hall, down on the seafront of Old Town, Hastings.

Spokesman Gary Willis said: “This summer’s theme of The More We See, proposed by long-standing member and mentor Derek Cottrell, focuses the group to develop their photographic skills by learning to see more in a subject and that as a collective we see more together than each individual sees.

“There's a lot to take in: from landscapes, nature, light, folk customs and street scenes to photography helping to draw attention to impacting environmental and social issues, all from a dynamic group of Photopians, sharing their enthusiasm and supporting each other in their creative practice while engaging with the public to promote photography and growing the group.”

Founder and c urator Chris Coombes explains his vision: “Our ethos is simple. Pitch in, share and enjoy the creative journey together. And it shows. With another diverse range of work, here's to seeing more success coming to all at Photopia and its members.”

Photopia’s photographic e xhibition The More We See runs from July 18-28, 10am-5pm (private view Friday, July 21, 6.30pm, The Stade Hall, 20 Rock-a-Nore Rd, Hastings TN34 3DW).

The photographers are Ann Chown, Chris Coombes, David Steele, Derek Cottrell, Frank Francis, Gary Willis, Greg Heath, Ian O’Leary, John Hayward, Jude Montague, Justine Devenney, Kirsten Iles, Louise Whitham, Neale Willis, Rod Morris, Shannon Pajot, Tony Duke, Yvonne Lloyd.

Life Observed back in April featured Agness Clark, Chris Coombes, Dan Percy, Dave Wares, Derek Cottrell, Frank Francis, Gary Willis, Imogen Bloor, John Hayward, Jon Allen, Justine Devenney, Katie Redfern, Neale Willis, Paul Cocks and Rafe Eddington.