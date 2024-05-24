She & The Sea: A World Ocean Day exhibition brings focus to local climate challenges through art

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“She and the Sea” art exhibition will explore the beauty and importance of our oceans through the lens of art, celebrating World Ocean Day at The Crypt in Seaford, East Sussex, from June 8th to June 16th, 2024, open daily 10am - 4.30pm. Through visual art, the exhibition delves into the challenges facing our seas. It aims to connect audiences with the ocean's threats and explore how artistic expression can catalyse discussions and actions.

The exhibition features Brighton-based mixed-media seascape ecofeminist artist Laura Callaghan alongside curated works from regional artists specialising in ceramics, textiles, and jewellery (Jenny Morrish, Lucy Morrison, Claudia Weatherley) and works from art students from BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove & Sussex Sixth Form College) and Down’s View Life Skills College, Brighton (DVLSC) following special art workshops delivered by artist Laura Callaghan.

Artist Laura Callaghan noted: “For me, the ocean is not just a subject of artistic inspiration; it is a source of solace and rejuvenation. Growing up near the coast, I have always felt a deep affinity with the sea, and my art reflects my reverence for its vastness and complexity. Through my work, I aim to convey both the breathtaking beauty of our oceans and the urgent need to protect them from the threats of pollution and climate change.... World Ocean Day holds particular significance for me as it serves as a reminder of the critical role that each of us plays in safeguarding our marine ecosystems. This year's theme, "Catalysing Action for Our Ocean & Climate," resonates deeply with my artistic practice, inspiring me to use my creativity as a catalyst for positive change. By bringing together artists, community members, and environmental advocates, "She and the Sea" seeks to foster a sense of collective responsibility and empower individuals to take action in preserving our oceans for future generations...."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exhibition visitors will have the opportunity to engage with an art installation entitled "My Sea Bed," drawing inspiration from Tracey Emin's renowned work. It is a bed surrounded by marine debris, positioned in the Medieval Undercroft of The Crypt Gallery: encouraging community involvement, the installation invites attendees to participate in beach clean-ups at Seaford beach, to collect marine waste (including fishing tackle, 'ghost gear,' and plastic debris typically discarded by ocean waves along the shoreline) and to add this to the installation. Throughout the exhibition period, accumulated waste will serve as a visible representation of humanity's impact on marine ecosystems. All fishing gear and marine plastics will be recycled after the event by Angler's National Line Recycling Scheme (ANLRS).

Artists featured: Left, Claudia Weatherley, Middle Laura Callaghan, Right Lucy Morrison

The exhibition includes a talk by regional voluntary group “Sussex Underwater” who will be sharing their experiences of the Sussex coast, discussing marine sea life protection and actions to take to protect our local seas.

Laura Callaghan’s work has been showcased in exhibitions and galleries across the UK and she has had artwork endorsed by Sir David Attenborough. Laura’s work sells internationally to art lovers and collectors in the UK and to both public and private collections all over the world. Find out more about the artist here: https://lauracallaghan.co.uk/ Laura Callaghan, will be at the exhibition for the duration of the exhibition.

About the artists: find them via Instagram: Laura Callaghan @laura_callaghan_creativity / Jenny Morrish @jennymorrish.ceramics / Lucy Morrison @lucymorrison.art / Claudia Weatherley @claudiamadethis