Shoreham arts and crafts festival promises more variety after facing up to challenge of striking the right balance

An arts and crafts festival with long-held traditions has found it challenging to strike the right balance at 55 years old.

The annual event at Shoreham Methodist Church supports both local and national charities.

Crafts being exhibited this year include unique glasswork, individually-carved cups and vases, jewellery, sea glass pictures and needlework gifts.

Jackie Gillespie, chair of the organising committee, said: "The festival has a long tradition of welcoming new artists and craftspeople as well as old friends who come every year.

"This year has been a challenging task creating the right balance. There will be something for all tastes among the exhibits in the church and hall.

"In the past, we have been able to donate up to £800 divided between the two food banks in Shoreham and the homeless charity Turning Tides. Depending on the success of the event, other charities can be added."

There will be more variety for this year's arts and crafts festival, which opens on Saturday, August 2, at 9.30am and runs until Sunday, August 10. Opening times are 9.30am to 4pm Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm Sundays and 10.30am to 1.30pm in the week.

Jackie said: "You are sure to find a gift for that special friend who seems to have everything."

Favourite local musicians Lynda Lyne and her daughter Amelie will be back on August 9 at 12pm, and the well-loved choir Coastline Harmony will sing at 3pm on August 2.

Two new acts will be Ukelele and HUG on Saturday, August 2, at 2pm and blues musician David Robinson, aka The Cold Heart Revue, on Saturday, August 9, at 2pm.

Refreshments will be available in the church parlour. More information can be found on the Shoreham-by-Sea Arts and Crafts Festival page on Facebook and at shorehamartsandcraftsfest on Instagram.