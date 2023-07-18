Shoreham seven-year-old's experimental painting chosen for Royal Academy of Arts' Young Artists' Summer Show

A vision of his favourite food flying through the air has earned a Shoreham schoolboy a place in the Royal Academy of Arts' Young Artists' Summer Show.

Seven-year-old Alex Ritter loves chicken nuggets as much as he loves art and he has combined the two to create a swirling painting that caught the eye of the judges in a competition that saw more than 21,000 entries.

Alex, who attends St Peter's Catholic Primary School, said: "I experimented by blending paint with lighter and darker colours. I surprised myself after I chose to use white and silver and created a new technique. I like it all."

Using acrylic paint, Alex created an A4 landscape picture called Flying Chicken Nuggets.

Seven-year-old Alex Ritter earned a place in the Royal Academy of Arts' Young Artists' Summer Show. Photo by Stephanie Ritter

He said: "I love chicken nuggets and it was the first thing that came to my mind."

Alex takes an art class each week at The Arts College in Lancing and his teacher, Justine Van De Weg, submitted his work to the RA.

Mum Stephanie Ritter said: "His artwork is being exhibited at the Royal Academy of Arts' Young Artists' Summer Show this year. There were 21,000 artworks submitted and 478 were chosen. People can vote for their favourite artwork."

The summer show is in its fifth year and the judges said they were overwhelmed by the passion, insight and skill in the artworks they saw from students aged four to 19.

Alex Ritter's painting Flying Chicken Nuggets. Photo: Royal Academy of Arts' Young Artists' Summer Show

Rebecca Salter, president of the RA, has awarded a variety of prizes to this year’s artists and you can vote for your favourite artworks in the annual People’s Choice Award.