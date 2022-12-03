A new exhibition in Chichester has documented the impact of Covid from the viewpoint of social workers who were based on the frontline during the pandemic.

Memories from the Forgotten Frontline exhibition is hosted at the University of Chichester

The free installation, hosted at the University of Chichester and run collaboratively with West Sussex County Council, is formed of photographs submitted by care professionals.

It aims to present the workers’ everyday experiences of the pandemic in a new light through a vibrant, visual medium open to all.

Denise Turner, who leads the social work degrees at the University, said: “As a profession, social work often lacked the public respect and recognition more frequently shown to NHS and healthcare workers during the pandemic. This archive will increase the visibility of social work as a profession.”

The memories from the Forgotten Frontline exhibition is hosted at the University of Chichester’s library on College Lane, Chichester, PO19 6PE.

The exhibition runs until mid-Dec ember.

It draws from the tradition of memory work – a practice which allows the subject to use past experiences to explain present behaviours, according to Dr Turner – to cover four themes: belonging and connection, health and wellbeing, home and away, loss and change.

Tracy Davis, principal social worker for adults’ services at West Sussex County Council, said: “I have been really pleased that we have been involved in the Forgotten Frontline project.

“The impact of Covid-19 on our frontline social workers in our adults and children’s services teams has been significant and so often not been seen publicly. This project has helped shine a light on social workers’ experiences and observations throughout the pandemic, during which they remained dedicated to supporting those in need of their help.”