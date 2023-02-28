Spirit of Place offers new paintings by Julian Le Bas in a new exhibition at Star Brewery Gallery, Castle Ditch Lane, Lewes BN7 1YJ from March 4-12 (opening hours: 11am-5pm).

Curator Sarah O'Kane said: “Julian lives in Seaford and is a plein air painter of the Sussex Downs. His new exhibition features twenty new paintings created over the last two years.”

Julian said: “Plein air painting on a large scale has heightened my sense of involvement. My use of colour is instrumental in expressing my feelings about form and light within the landscape. Inspired by some new subjects, a shift in my work has transpired.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist and writer Geoff Hands, who was commissioned to write about Julian’s exhibition, said: “Julian Le Bas is a painter, perhaps the contemporary painter, of the Sussex section of the South Downs. His work bears witness to this characteristically splendid and captivating geography of chalk hills, meadows, woodland and the adjoining coastline. What lessons we might learn from his life-long project is that every day and every scene presents a seemingly revived landscape offering a new vista, and a fresh encounter. Le Bas’s paintings celebrate, exalt and revere the various locations and unequivocally express awe at the natural world. The role of shamanic consort, expressing the elevating metaphysical aspect of the everyday through the ordinarily magical presence of the landscape is his task.’

Julian Le Bas painting this winter at Splash Point

There will be a Q&A with Julian and Geoff at 3.30pm on Sunday, March 12 (no booking required).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad