Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Spring, the trail returns with 90 artists opening their studios and gathering for group exhibitions, all within walking distance of the town centre.

Set on the picturesque shores of Chichester Harbour, the trail is a hub of independent creativity, with a close-knit artistic community sharing their passion with visitors from far and wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally started with just a handful of artists, the trail has grown and established a reputation as an exciting day out for art lovers and casual visitors, enjoying a colourful trip around Emsworth.

Emsworth Arts Trail.

There are several artists new to the trail this year; and a huge variety of art – from sculpture, painting and printmaking, to textiles, woodwork, jewellery glass and more, with prices to suit all pockets.

Visiting artist studios offers a unique insight and an opportunity to chat about techniques and inspirations in a relaxed setting. With artists collaborating in group exhibitions, in community centres, pop-up galleries and secret gardens, there is creativity to discover in every corner of the town.

Carol Price, Chair of the Emsworth Arts Trail said: “We are delighted to welcome visitors to the trail this year, and with several new artists joining us there will be a great variety of work to see. We are proud to have a close community of artists here in Emsworth – it really is a fantastic destination for art.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All venues on the Emsworth Arts Trail are within a mile of the village centre, making it a compact and navigable day out.

Glass work by Sue Mulchrone.

Many visitors choose to make a family day of it – walking, cycling or scooting guided by the maps in the trail guide. Parking is easy to find, and there are regular trains and buses. There is an array of cafes, restaurants and pubs for those all-important refreshment stops whether a leisurely lunch or a quick coffee

So, pick up a trail guide and plan a journey of creative discovery, stopping to take in the iconic views and scenery as you wander from venue to venue.

The Emsworth Arts Trail takes place across two weekends, April 27 and 28 and May 4, 5 and 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit the website to find out more about the artists, and pick up a trail guide in shops throughout Emsworth from the beginning of April.