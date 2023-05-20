“Cuckmere Haven and the Coastguard Cottages has been a beloved destination for generations of local and international visitors alike. This is what makes this venue for Celebrate Cuckmere Haven Art Wave Exhibition so special. The show is run entirely by volunteers and aims to raise £10,000 for Cuckmere Haven SOS, the charity dedicated to protecting and preserving this view.”
Artist Leila Godden said: “Celebrate Cuckmere Haven is one of my favourite shows to take part in. Apart from the stunning venue, this year's theme, Wide Blue Spaces, is particularly exciting and challenging. It has been shown that exposure to water in all its forms, known as Blue Spaces, improves our happiness and our health both mental and physical."
Kitty added: “With 70 artists showing everything from paintings, ceramics and sculpture to jewellery and furnishings, CCH is one of the art wave's largest and most extensive venues and brings in visitors from all over the world. Artist' submission's will be open until May 26. Information can be found at www.celebratecuckmerehaven.co.uk.”