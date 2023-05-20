Spokeswoman Kitty Ann said: “We are now seeking artists to submit to the show until May 26. The exhibition is part of Artwave Festival, September 2-18 at South Hill Barn, Seaford BN25 4JQ, Wednesday to Sunday 10-am-5pm.

Leila at Cuckmere

“Cuckmere Haven and the Coastguard Cottages has been a beloved destination for generations of local and international visitors alike. This is what makes this venue for Celebrate Cuckmere Haven Art Wave Exhibition so special. The show is run entirely by volunteers and aims to raise £10,000 for Cuckmere Haven SOS, the charity dedicated to protecting and preserving this view.”

Artist Leila Godden said: “Celebrate Cuckmere Haven is one of my favourite shows to take part in. Apart from the stunning venue, this year's theme, Wide Blue Spaces, is particularly exciting and challenging. It has been shown that exposure to water in all its forms, known as Blue Spaces, improves our happiness and our health both mental and physical."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad