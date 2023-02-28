In a surprise result Seaford ended up as the winning club at the the 2023 KCPA Diamond Jubilee Trophy Competition, taking home the trophy for the first time in their history.

Seaford Photographic Society is one of 35 clubs from Kent, East Sussex and South London that entered the 2023 KCPA Diamond Jubilee Trophy Competition. Each club provided eight images, taken by their members. The judging was carried out by Jay Charnock, a Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society and Secretary of The London Salon of Photography.

The club achieved a score of 152 out of a possible 160. This is a huge achievement for a small club like Seaford, up against the likes of Bexleyheath, Maidstone, Dartford, Ashford, Beckenham, Orpington, Canterbury, and Hailsham.

Seaford’s entries were by Anna-Marie Armstrong, Chris Dawson, Colin Mitchell, Simon Rigby, Simon Watkins and Kevin Smoker. Five of them scored the maximum 20/20 and one of these was also selected for a Merit Award.

Both Seaford and second place Bexleyheath will now go forward to represent the KCPA at the PAGB National Championships at Warwick in July.

The Photographic Alliance of Great Britain (PAGB) is the national organisation that co-ordinates activities for around 1000 photographic clubs in the UK (including the Channel Islands and Isle of Man). It does this through 15 geographical Federations, of which The Kent County Photographic Association (KCPA) is one. This covers Kent and parts of East Sussex and Southeast London and it has about 40 affiliated member clubs including Seaford Photographic Society (SPS).

The club's website is www.seafordps.org and you can find them on Facebook @seafordphotographicsociety.

1 . Yes but is it Art Yes but is it Art by Chris Dawson - score 20 and a Merit Award Photo: Chris Dawson Photo Sales

2 . Long Tailed Cormorant Long Tailed Cormorant by Simon Watkins - score 20 Photo: Simon Watkins Photo Sales

3 . Little Egret With Fish Little Egret With Fish by Anna-Marie Armstrong - score 20 Photo: Anna-Marie Armstrong Photo Sales

4 . Enjoying Our Retirement Enjoying Our Retirement by Chris Dawson - score 17 Photo: Chris Dawson Photo Sales