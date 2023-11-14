Sussex Volunteer Crafters created a beautiful display for Newhaven remembrance day

Members of the local community attended the Remembrance Sunday service at the Newhaven war memorial on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Sussex Volunteer Crafters say: “We are a friendly positive group that came together to support local communities and other organisations anyway we are able to.”

The group created these artworks to be on display for the remembrance service in Newhaven, attended by local councillors, students, members of the Coastguard and lifeboat crew.

These words were read by Nick Gentry from the Lifeboat over channel 73: “Let us remember all those who have died for their country in war and all who have died and suffered in the service of the peoples of the world.

“In particular let us remember those who served in Unit 1107 of the RAF Marine Craft Section which was established in 1939 to run high speed launches out of Newhaven to rescue aircrew who had crashed into or bailed out over the sea.

“Approximately 6,000 troops mainly Canadian but also including British Commandos and US Rangers left Newhaven in August 1942 tasked with capturing Dieppe for 24 hours as an experiment to test equipment and techniques for future landings in Europe. Only about 40% of those deployed survived the ill-fated raid mostly returning to Newhaven.”

1 . Sussex Volunteer Crafters created a beautiful display for the Newhaven remembrance day Sussex Volunteer Crafters created a beautiful display for the Newhaven remembrance day Photo: SVC

