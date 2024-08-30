The Art of Particpation - new exhibition in Worthing
Photographer and art director Lorna Allan, has been working with a selection of Worthing creatives on this collaborative exhibition to profile the amazing creative talent in the town.
Comprising of 19 photographs of local artists, musicians and creatives, each image has an accompanying profile detailing a little of the subject's biography, process and perspective. Journey your way around the shelter to learn about the artists and why they find Worthing an inspiring place to live and work.
Lorna Allan says; "The exhibition celebrates the creative community I have learnt so much from. I moved here mid-lockdown in April 2021; it was very quiet, too quiet to sleep. As the pandemic receded, the town came back to life, and I started to meet some of these characters through the Cellar Arts Club bar, where I volunteered, and Colonnade House, where I took up a studio. I got to know the creative community in all its breadth and depth. I found a town of people who experiment, create and make things happen. I've been shown what an authentic passion, with humility and a sense of humour, can achieve."
The Art of Participation installation at the West Buildings Shelter also celebrates the launch of a new app, My Worthing, which will be available for download from early September. My Worthing will support residents and visitors to make the most of their time in the town by providing up-to-date information on what's on, things to see and do, stay, shopping and food and drink all based on preferences and interests.
The app will also feature a number of special offers from businesses in the town, a feature that is exclusive to My Worthing. My Worthing and the Art of Participation exhibition has been funded through the BEACH project, which is researching the opportunity to improve connectivity along the seafront and town centre.
My Worthing App is part of the government-funded Beach project under the oversight of Department of Science Innovation and Technology's Open Networks Ecosystem initiative.
