Two more murals will be installed this week, and all 10 works in the series will be completed by the end of May ready for the festival in June.

Look Again Supergraphics Festival will include commissioned supergraphic murals and artworks installed throughout the town, uplifting events, workshops, community gatherings and walks for all ages.

Supergraphics are large scale graphics, typography or imagery used to enhance large surfaces like walls or ceilings. The concept was originally explored by American designer Barbara Stauffacher Solomon in the 1960s when she mixed large scale abstractions with hard edge Swiss graphics.

The first in a series of supergraphic murals has been installed in Newhaven. Image: Izzi Vaughan

Creative Director Anthony Peters said: “The people of Newhaven can expect an ambitious, ten location festival of colourful and optimistic murals, created and painted by talented artists who are mostly from the Sussex Coast. Accompanying these artworks there will be a month of events and festivities.

“The Look Again Supergraphics festival was conceived of specifically for Newhaven, and is a collaboration between Lewes District Council and local curators/ arts project managers Charlotte Parsons and Anthony Peters.

"Most of the core team live in Newhaven, and have always wanted to create something to uplift and inspire pride in the town. We also want to change the narrative for how the town is seen by those who don’t live here, as it is a vibrant and creative working class town brimming over with rugged beauty.”

Alongside brightening up the town they will be running a programme of events for residents and visitors, providing free workshops for Newhaven’s four primary schools and Seahaven Academy, and funding a youth collective for 14-25 year olds.

Artists involved include Amber Elise, Anthony Burrill, Annie Frost Nicholson, Rob Lowe AKA Supermundane, Eelus, See Creatures, and Ellie Fryer.

This project is being funded by generous sponsors, charitable grants, investment from central government and is facilitated by Lewes District Council.