The Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair returns

Frost in Petworth Park @National Trust Images_ John Miller

Spokeswoman Gail McGuffie said: “Petworth will be abuzz with visitors from around the UK and maybe even a few interior enthusiasts from abroad when The Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair marquee goes up, opening for the eighth year in a row for three days.

“Situated in its usual place in the Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown grounds with views overlooking the 700 acre deer park, watched by the National Trust mansion, Petworth House, some 60 dealers are gathering to share their latest acquisitions for collectors, designers and interested buyers to view.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets £10 including catalogue (and re-admission) through Eventbrite

“Restrictions to the pandemic have eased and an antiques fair ticket once again gives the holders access to visit Petworth House and its magnificent collection of Britain’s art, including works by J M W Turner, Sir Joshua Reynolds, Sir Anthony Van Dyck, Hieronymus Bosch, Titian and Grinling Gibbons, whose 300th anniversary was celebrated last year.

“On the subject of anniversaries, our own much loved Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her platinum jubilee this year. Several exhibitors are bringing royal inspired items, amongst which is View of Westminster Abbey oil on paper by Felix Runcie Kelly (1914-1994) with an asking price of £12,500 to be found on Karen Taylor Fine Art’s stand. The painting was a commission for the Dunlop Rubber Company Limited and used as a full-page advertisement in 1953 to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in numerous publications including The Queen. Full of movement, Lifeguard Escort – The Coronation is a pen and ink, red crayon and watercolour by Feliks Topolski .”

(1907-1989), selling for £4,600 from Sarah Colegrave. It is signed and inscribed ‘To Slim’ (Slim Hewitt, the photographer). In 1958, HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh commissioned Topolski to create a large scale mural for Buckingham Palace depicting the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen’s grandfather, King George V, celebrated his Silver Jubilee in 1935, which was captured on canvas by Sir Peter Markham Scott (1909-1989). The Night of King George V Silver Jubilee, 6th May 1935 is signed and dated and inscribed ‘Jubilee Night’ on the reverse, priced at £12,500 from Rountree Tryon Galleries. The painting has a royal provenance, as Mary, Princess Royal, the only daughter of George V and Queen Elizabeth II’s aunt, purchased the painting from the 1935 exhibition at Ackermann Gallery.

“More recognisable coronation items for sale include a beautiful Arts & Crafts Cymric silver and enamel spoon by Archibald Knox for Liberty & Co., £2,650 from Morgan Strickland Decorative Arts. Commemorative glass includes two rare Regency crown scent bottles made for the coronation of King George IV, English, 1820, with an asking price of £650 and £850 and a fine pair of Queen Caroline engraved commemorative goblets, English, c.1821, £850 from glass specialist Fileman Antiques.

“Not just restricted to British royals, items for sale include a high quality carved walnut display cabinet, inlaid with heraldic beasts and the monogram of Grand Duke Friedrich I of Baden, Germany, c.1850-1860, sovereign Grand Duke of Baden, reigning from 1856 to 1907 from Hatchwell Antiques. For the first time, tribal art will be for sale at the Petworth Park Fair with a fine prestige basket from the Kuba people of Congo, c.1930, that would have been used to hold jewellery and rare items owned by a royal lady, £360 from Tribal Arts & Textiles.