This October a new exhibition will be coming to The Crypt Gallery in Seaford, showing contemporary typographical artworks celebrating diversity and inclusivity and highlighting some of the pressures facing young people and adults today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A huge collection of artworks have been bought together in this bold and unique exhibition curated by arts charity Sussex Contemporary Illustrators & Printmakers (SCIP).

Alice Carter, SCIP Co-Founder, said: “We want this exhibition to really highlight some of the big issues facing young people and adults, from journeys discovering gender and sexuality, to working through anxiety and depression, bullying, body image, grief, and social media pressures. Some of these journeys can be hard, but each one should be celebrated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity works hard to break down barriers which stop people accessing the arts, and produce exhibitions and events created with the whole community in mind.

The Positivity Show: Grow, Will Mower.

During this exhibition SCIP will signpost visitors to a variety of resources, where they can get support, including local resources The Youth Counselling Project and Allsorts.

Angela Raven, SCIP Trustee, said: “We want to help visitors understand that if they need help with any of the issues raised at the show then there is help out there, and getting support, or educating yourself is one of the most powerful things you can do for your own wellbeing and mental health.”

For The Positivity Show SCIP are working with some of the worlds best known illustrators and printmakers, with over 20 extraordinary creatives contributing new and existing artworks to the exhibition. Exhibitors include Anthony Burrill, David Oku, Rebecca Strickson, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the exhibition will be free art workshops for young people and children, all free of charge and bookable via www.wearescip.co.uk.

A community film of positive messages will be on show during the exhibition, with messages from SCIP volunteers, beneficiaries, supporters and local businesses.

More information about The Positivity Show, SCIP and how to book workshops can be found on www.wearescip.co.uk and on the charities socials @wearescip.

This event is supported by Valspar, L&S Printing, Harwood King, Homity Trust, Human Nature Group, Chalkcliff, Seaford Rotary Club.