The Sussex Craft & Design Christmas Fair returns to Eastbourne this December

The Sussex Craft & Design Christmas Fair returns to the Enterprise Shopping Centre, situated next to Eastbourne’s Railway Station, with plenty of parking on site, on December 2 and 3.

Spokeswoman Emily Sander said: “If you’re looking for unique beautiful handmade gifts and stocking fillers, this is the place to be! At this festive event you will find more than 25 stalls featuring ceramics, textiles, pottery, wood turning, glasswork, contemporary jewellery, artwork, interior and home accessories and more, all under the Enterprise Centre’s Victorian glass roof.”

Exhibitor Stephen Edmunds said: “I run Harley & Steffan Woodcraft, along with my pup Harley. We design and produce a range of handmade products using a variety of native and exotic hardwoods, all sourced in the UK. In my back-garden workshop, I make a contemporary range of mid-century inspired clocks, valet trays, desk organisers, bookends and plant and pots. I’m inspired by the simple shape and clean lines of Scandinavian and Japanese design, and love to let the natural grain and beauty of wood shine through in my work. I try to encompass this in all my pieces, to make items that are both beautiful and practical.

“This is my second year at Sussex Craft & Design Christmas Fair and I’m very excited to be back with a whole new range of products! Emily does a fantastic job to make the Enterprise Centre look really festive, beautiful and filled with stalls. She curates an amazing collection of makers and crafters, all with an incredible collection of handmade items, perfect for that special Christmas gift.”

Ceramicist Roger Foxwell added: “After three years of absence, I am really looking forward to returning to the wonderful, welcoming and friendly event at the Enterprise Centre. This time I will be introducing a new selection of mugs, cups, beakers etc alongside some of my more traditional handmade stoneware ceramics. I am looking forward to seeing all the diverse range of products available from some very talented makers. Ideal for Christmas shopping.”