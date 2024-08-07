The Ukrainian exhibition Faces of Resilience in Brighton Jubilee Library 19th-25th August

Faces of Resilience relates the stories of Ukrainian women who escaped the war and sought refuge in Sussex. Photographic portraits, accompanied by their story will be shown in Brighton Jubilee Library, across the country, and published in a book.

In this poignant and evocative photography exhibition, photographic portraits by Stephan De Quaire capture the narratives of local Ukrainian women who have escaped the war. These images illustrate their odyssey from Ukraine to Sussex. The exhibition, titled “Faces of Resilience,” is a collaborative effort with Worthing 4 Refugees, Adur Ukraine Support, and Community Works.

'It can be normal to feel overwhelmed by the amount of bad news and bad things happening in the world and detached from the struggles of others. All that negative energy contributes to isolate us rather than empowering us for action. This is where visual arts step in and invite us to engage with the work' - says Stephan De Quaire, the Photographer.

It’s remarkable how a powerful photograph can awaken our senses, connect us, and spark meaningful conversations. I joined forces with compassionate individuals and local charities dedicated to supporting Ukrainians in Sussex and together, we strive to amplify their voices so they don’t get lost.

Iryna, the Ukrainian Community Coordinator says: 'I listened to the stories told by the girls back in February, having organised a 'Living Library, which was an acknowledgment of two years since Russia's full-scale invasion. Our girls showed enormous courage in telling everyone their stories.' The resilience and courage of the participants lie in the fact that despite the possible condemnation of fellow Ukrainians. they speak out and thus highlight the issues of Ukrainian refugees. I found in the 'Faces of Resilience' all the reflections of courage and bravery, which are hidden under the shadow of calmness and confidence and a belief that everything will be fine in the end. Freedom is too important for us to neglect in the 21st century.

If you would like more information, please contact [email protected] or keep an eye on the website Faces of Resilience Exhibition with Adur Ukraine Support (contemporaryheadshot.com)