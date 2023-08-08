Total Immersion is latest Lewes exhibition

Sara Hill is exhibiting in Lewes (contributed pic)

Sara explained: “Total Immersion is my latest solo show hot on the heels from my first exhibition at the Star Brewery Gallery a year ago. I have been working on these artworks since that show finished. The 2022 exhibition was well received, successful and enjoyable. I’m thoroughly looking forward to returning to the town with a new body of work. It is another mixture of oils on canvas, detailed pencil drawings and charcoals portraying seas, trees and wildlife to totally immerse yourself in. My intention is to draw the observer in to discover a hidden world that isn’t immediately obvious, taking time to absorb the intricacies in the artworks.

“The world we live in is a constant inspiration to me. I am in the sea every day and love the liberating experience of being away from the land and feeling completely insignificant. I feel the same way when I am absorbed in a woodland or the countryside. I am eagerly anticipating more interesting encounters with visitors to the gallery and hope that they will touch on those emotions too.”

Sara added: “My work is a mixture of seascapes, landscapes and abstracts, oils on canvas, pencil drawings and charcoals, colourful, energetic and thought provoking. Brighton born, I attended Eastbourne Art College aged 16. On leaving college I spent time as a band photographer and promoter designing band logos, posters, backdrops and record sleeves while always continuing to paint.