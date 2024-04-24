UK Artists unveils virtual art gallery with debut solo show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The inaugural exhibition, titled "Wildlife In Nature's Canvas - Paintings By Gill Bustamante," promises to captivate audiences with its stunning display of large semi-abstract landscapes inspired by the ancient terrains of East Sussex, UK.

Gill Bustamante's artwork is a fusion of various styles, including art-nouveau, impressionism, and semi-abstraction, resulting in a unique and enchanting visual experience. Her paintings transport viewers to realms where nature reigns supreme, inviting them to explore the intricate details and vibrant colours of her creations.

We are delighted to showcase Gill Bustamante's breathtaking paintings in our first virtual gallery. Her work beautifully captures the magic of nature, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the wonder of the wilderness.

Out of the Blue, oil on canvas by Gill Bustamante.

Whether you're an art collector, nature enthusiast, or simply seeking inspiration, this virtual showcase offers something truly special. Moreover, all paintings featured in the exhibition are available for purchase, allowing art lovers to bring a piece of Gill Bustamante's enchanting world into their own homes.