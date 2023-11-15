Ukrainian Culture Day in Worthing celebrates the glories of the country's culture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worthing Museum is offering a Ukrainian Culture Day on Saturday, November 25 from 10.30am-4.30pm, an extension of the ongoing exhibition Ukrainian Renaissance: Art Craft & History which continues until Sunday, February 11.

Irma Latsanych said: “It is about showing that we are here. We need to remind ourselves and everyone how wonderful our culture is. We need to remind people that Ukraine is not only about the war. It is about our beautiful culture and our beautiful traditions and our beautiful history which I think is really exciting and really interesting, just like British history. We want to introduce everyone so that we can tell everyone about our culture. I'm very proud of our nation and our people and our culture. I have lived here since 2016 and I've always been interested in culture and I have loved learning about British culture and British history and the more I learn about British culture then I do think the more I appreciate about our Ukrainian culture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yaroslava Matvieienko, one of the exhibition organisers, added: “When we set up the idea for the exhibition and the date for the culture day we could never have predicted what was going to happen in Gaza and the terrible things there. But I think as Ukrainians we can understand more what is going on. But unfortunately because of what is happening in Gaza maybe what is happening in Ukraine has stepped aside a little bit from the headlines in the media. So we do feel really lucky and blessed that right now we have this opportunity to gain back the attention and tell people a bit more about our beautiful culture.”

St Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv - by Eleonora Medwell

On the day, the venue will come alive with the vibrancy of Ukraine, celebrating the nation’s music, customs, traditions and crafts. The museum team is offering an exciting programme of events for all ages, comprising something for everyone and all free to attend.

Ukrainian Culture Day will feature performances of Ukrainian traditional carols, as well as workshops and talks. The invitation is to get your family ready for Christmas the Ukrainian way, creating angel decorations and trying your hand at candle making. Throughout the day guests will hear about Ukrainian traditions, and visitors will have a chance to chat with the featured artists about their life and work.

Attendees will be invited to enjoy a display of Ukrainian folk dance and take the opportunity to watch the documentary Borsch. The Secret Ingredient, about Ukraine’s world-famous dish. Traditional Ukrainian snacks will be provided with tea and coffee – all part of getting a real taste of Ukraine at Worthing Museum this November. There is no advance booking for the workshops. There are limited spaces for each workshop, and attendees can secure their slot upon arrival at the Museum front desk. The exhibition and event have been organised by Worthing Museum, with help of Worthing Ukrainian Friends’ Network and supported by Worthing Lions.