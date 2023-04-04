VIDEO: One For Sorrow is the next exhibition at Lewes’ Star Brewery Gallery

One For Sorrow is the next exhibition at Lewes’ Star Brewery Gallery, running from April 1-10, featuring the work of Lewes’ Josh Hight.

Neeta Pedersen, gallery director, said: “One for Sorrow paints a delicate portrait of grief and loss. Having lost both his father and brother decades apart, the grieving process is something Hight has faced head on and addresses the binary reputation of recovery as something one always feels the need to be on the right side of.

“Taking inspiration from his own dreams during periods of heightened emotion alongside the symbiotic relationship which exists between light and dark, the carefully curated work remains distinctly Hight in style while thematically exploring a universal experience. Articulating something which will affect us all, Hight’s collection of images traverses the varying degrees of sorrow and grief, most importantly accentuating the idea emotions are anything but linear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neeta added: “Josh Hight (b1979, Detroit) is a photographer now residing in Lewes. Josh’s work is informed by nature, isolation, occultism and the unknown. Often his work places the viewer in the midst of things so that we are not certain of what we are seeing, where we are or what might happen next. Over the past ten years Hight has gained attention as a fashion photographer and has shot for brands such as Fendi, Margaret Howell and Sunspel while the list of talent who have stood before his lens is endless, including the likes of Emma D’Arcy, Alan Moore and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Today Hight continues to make work in and around Lewes, citing the mysticism of the East Sussex landscape and folklore history as current drivers within his work.”

Josh Hight

Lewes’ Star Brewery Gallery, first established as the Star Gallery in the late 1980s and later known as the Hop Gallery, has a history of hosting exhibitions by local, regional, national and international artists and of showcasing both established artists and up-and-coming talented artists, photographers and makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad