The Big Draw Festival returned to Chichester Cathedral for the October half term, with the Cathedral Nave covered in blank paper, made from recycled materials, ready for artists of all ages and levels of artistic experience.

The theme of this year’s event was “Come back to colour”. This year celebrated the beauty of the Sussex environment. The event was free to get involved in and was on from 11am to 2pm.